Fresh Details Emerge In Mohbad’s Autopsy As Pathologist Rules Out Drug Abuse

Fresh revelations have emerged in the ongoing inquest into the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad, as a forensic pathologist ruled out drug abuse as the cause, suggesting instead that a fatal allergic reaction might have occurred.

The Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, presiding at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, stated that a final ruling would be delivered at a later date, which would be communicated to all involved parties.

In a key testimony, the forensic pathologist who conducted a second autopsy on the late singer, Dr. Uwom Eze—disclosed during Friday’s proceedings that no trace of illicit substance use was found during his medical evaluation.

Responding to a cross-examination led by Abiodun Kolawole of the African Women Lawyers Association, Eze stated that, “the deceased was found during the medical examination not to be indulging in hard drugs or drug abuse, as alleged.”

Rather than signs of substance misuse, Dr. Eze explained that Mohbad had been administered medications consistent with pain and allergy treatment. “He discovered Mohbad was given ‘regulated’ doses of antihistamine, a drug given to treat an allergy, and analgesics, or a painkiller, which clearly showed he was in pain at the time of death.”

However, the circumstances under which the injection was administered remain unclear. Dr. Eze noted that this critical detail was missing from available records.

He added that he examined an injury found on the back of Mohbad’s right arm for signs of deeper trauma but concluded it was unlikely to have caused death.

“Even a newborn baby won’t die from that injury. At the time I conducted the autopsy, it wasn’t even there, maybe because of the post-mortem changes on the body. I couldn’t tell how the injection was given, because I had already lost (his) fluids,” he said.

Eze also commented that the level of body decomposition hindered conclusive findings, but the possibility of a severe allergic reaction could not be discounted.

“Considering all the postmortem findings, including ancillary tests and available information, a major disruption of vital organ systems of the body with resultant fatality due to a severe and rapid hypersensitivity reaction to a substance administered by parenteral route is plausible,” he added.

Mohbad, aged 26, died on September 12, 2023, reportedly after sustaining a minor arm injury and receiving an injection at his Lekki residence.

He was buried the next day, but after widespread public outrage, his body was exhumed on September 21 for an autopsy under the directive of the Lagos State Government. Initial results released in April 2024 were inconclusive due to moderate to severe internal decomposition.

In June 2024, following a request by the deceased’s family, the coroner approved a second autopsy to allow for an independent review of the case.

Under questioning by the family’s counsel, Wahab Shittu (SAN), Dr. Eze pointed to questionable practices in the musician’s treatment, saying the medical care provided appeared to be a case of “medical misadventure.”