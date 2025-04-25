FG Explains Decision To Install Solar Panels At Aso Rock Villa

The Federal Government has justified its decision to install solar panels at the Aso Rock Villa, the seat of power in Nigeria, in a bid to reduce the enormous cost of electricity consumption.

The Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdulahi, explained that the Aso Rock Villa has been paying an unsustainable amount of ₦47 billion annually in power bills, which led to the decision to invest in a solar power grid.

Abdulahi, speaking at a press briefing on Friday, stated that the decision is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to diversify energy sources, reduce the cost of governance, and ensure a more sustainable power supply.

“It is unsustainable for the Aso Rock Villa to continue to pay about ₦47 billion yearly in power bills, which is why President Bola Tinubu approved ₦10 billion for the installation of the solar power grid to power the presidential villa,” Abdulahi said.

Abdulahi further explained that the installation of solar panels at Aso Rock Villa would not only provide uninterrupted and clean energy but would also create job opportunities, foster innovation among Nigerian engineers and energy experts, and reduce the pressure on the national grid.

This move, according to Abdulahi, is part of the government’s broader goal to promote energy sustainability and independence, aligning with global green energy initiatives.

He also highlighted that some of the administration’s energy innovations have garnered attention from development partners, leading to investments in Nigeria’s power sector.

“The current administration’s innovations have attracted interest from development partners, who have earmarked about $5.3 billion for investments in Nigeria’s power sector, particularly for grid expansion,” Abdulahi revealed.

Electricity Bill Dispute At Aso Rock Villa

In 2024, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) issued an advertorial titled “Notice of Disconnection” in which it claimed the presidential villa owed an electricity bill of ₦923.87 million.

AEDC threatened disconnection unless the ₦47.1 billion debt owed by the presidential villa and 86 government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) was settled within 10 days.

President Tinubu, however, swiftly intervened to prevent disconnection at the nation’s seat of power. A statement from the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, clarified that the President ordered the payment of Aso Rock’s electricity bill following a reconciliation of accounts between the State House and AEDC.

Onanuga’s statement noted that the actual outstanding debt was ₦342,352,217.46, not the initially claimed ₦923 million. The issue was resolved to the satisfaction of both parties, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, assured that the debt would be paid before the end of the week.

In light of this, Onanuga urged other MDAs to reconcile their accounts with AEDC and settle their outstanding electricity bills promptly, ensuring that further disruptions would be avoided.