FG Approves Colleges Of Education To Award BSc

The Federal Government has announced that Colleges of Education will be awarding Bachelor of Science (BSc) certificate, along with National Certificate in Education (NCE).

Naija News reports that the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced this on Thursday during a strategic engagement with the staff unions and management of our Federal Colleges of Education (FCOEs).

Alausa said President Bola Tinubu has approved the amendment of the Colleges of Education Act to accommodate the new policy.

“As part of our objective to enhance teacher training and improve education as a whole, we are moving forward with the revised Act governing our FCOEs. This Act, approved by Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023, now permits the colleges to award both the National Certificate in Education (NCE) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

“As Mr. President says, ‘The youth are the heartbeat of our great nation’. The heart is the most critical organ in the human body, and for it to function at its highest capacity, our students must be well educated and effectively taught.” he said.

The Minister emphasized that the way “we educate our students must evolve. The old methods are no longer effective in today’s society. We must adapt to meet international standards if we are to succeed.”

He stressed that teachers are invaluable, noting that the teaching profession must be accorded its respect. He stated that without teachers nation nation-building would not be possible.

“The narrative around becoming a teacher—and the teaching profession more broadly—must also change. There must be mutual respect among teachers, students, academics, and parents. Teaching is a valuable profession; without teachers and educators, societies would not be what they are today. They are integral to nation-building and the transformation of this great country,” he stated.

He further assured that his Ministry would engage with other stakeholders in the education sector to ensure smooth implementation of the policy.

“The Ministry is committed to ensuring that the Dual Mandate takes effect by the upcoming academic year, starting in September 2025. We are actively engaging with the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to ensure that each body fulfills its role in implementing the Dual Mandate provision,” he added.