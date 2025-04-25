Defections: ‘PDP Is Merely Experiencing Rebirth, Those Who Want To Leave Should Go’ – Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains unperturbed by the recent wave of defections in Delta State to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that in a statement on Thursday, April 24, 2025, via his 𝕏 handle, titled ‘There is No Cause for Alarm, We’ll Reposition PDP’, Saraki said those who intend to leave the party should exit to allow loyalists to rebuild the opposition party.

Saraki stated that he had received numerous calls from concerned party members and young supporters of democracy regarding the recent defections in the Delta State chapter of the PDP.

He said the party is merely experiencing a rebirth and called on committed members to stay focused, stressing it is better for the party to have a few sincere and committed members rather than many who are double-faced.

The former governor of Kwara maintained that the defections in Delta State should not demoralise PDP members but instead encourage them to consolidate and strengthen the party.

Saraki also warned against blaming the ruling party for PDP’s internal issues, urging members to focus on their responsibilities.

Speaking on the defection of the former running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, Saraki said it is a stark indication of how low the polity has sunk.

Saraki noted that a strong opposition is crucial for the survival of democracy, noting that Nigeria cannot thrive as a one-party state.

He warned that a one-party system, as allegedly being plotted by some politicians, is risky for a country as diverse as Nigeria.

The statement reads, “Following the development in the Delta State Chapter of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I have been inundated with phone calls from leaders and members of our party as well as various youths who have been active in promoting democracy and good governance in our country. Many of the callers want to know what my reaction is to the defection of top PDP leaders in Delta State and its impact on our party.

“My view is that those who want to leave the PDP should leave now and let the rest of us who want to stay concentrate on rebuilding the party and refocusing it to play the role of a viable opposition that will provide a better alternative for the good people of Nigeria.

“I am convinced that it is important for all Nigerians to work for the sustenance of democracy. And to sustain democracy, there must be viable choices for people at every point. Also, there must be a viable opposition to keep people’s hope alive and create credible alternatives to keep the government on its toes. A one-party state as being disingenuously designed by some people will not augur well for a multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural, multi-religious, and highly diversified society like ours. It is even more dangerous when we eliminate alternatives and make people hopeless.

“Our party members should also refrain from blaming our woes on the ruling party. That would be a lazy approach. They are playing politics to win elections. It is our responsibility as party members to ignore their antics and seize the moment and momentum to make our party stronger and better.

“Yes, it is unbecoming and shocking for the running mate to the standard bearer of a leading party to abandon ship to join the ruling party. This is unprecedented and nobody should try to justify such an act with the talk of being put under pressure. It is simply a sign of how low we have sunk as a polity. The country is experiencing a collapse of leadership values.

“These developments in the polity are the reason why I have always canvassed the idea that we should emphasize building and strengthening our institutions and not individuals. With the defection of the governor of Delta State, even if the party has only ten governors in its fold, the PDP is still in a good position to win the next round of elections.

“Our party members should not lose focus, hope, or the determination to win. We should see the current development as a challenge to rebuild and refocus the party. Tomorrow is very bright.”