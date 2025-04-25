Concerns As Gunmen Abduct 15 Travelers In Benue

Gunmen recently abducted no fewer than 15 travellers in the Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

Reports obtained by Naija News indicate that the victims were taken along the Adoka-Naka Road.

In a statement to the press on Friday, Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers for the High Level Unit, Yakubu Onu, confirmed the occurrence and expressed concern over the challenges faced by transporters using that route.

Onu mentioned that two vehicles carrying the travellers were implicated in the incident.

“The first vehicle carried nine passengers from HighLevel Motor Park in Makurdi enroute Lokoja through Naka-Adoka Road which connects Ankpa in Kogi State, before six, out of the nine passengers, were abducted and taken to the bush.

“The second vehicle was coming from Ankpa in Kogi through the same route, heading to Makurdi with eight passengers on board and ran into the kidnappers who also abducted them at the same spot near Naka town in Gwer West.

“The driver and the three passengers who were spared went to report at Naka police station and were asked to continue their journey, but we have yet to hear from them.

“Also, we have yet to get further information from those coming from Ankpa in Kogi State,” Onu added.

According to Channels Television, the Ter Tyorshin in Gwer West, His Royal Highness, Daniel Abomtse, also confirmed that two commercial vehicles were hijacked and passengers abducted on Naka/Adoka Road.

He disclosed that the incident happened just three kilometres to Naka town and promised to get the details later.

“Two vehicles were involved, a picnic bus and a Sharon bus. The police just released the passengers who were not taken away,” he said.

However, the Benue State Police Command is yet to issue any official statement regarding the occurrence.