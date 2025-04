The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared four individuals wanted over fraud

Naija News reports that the individuals were declared wanted for fraud perpetrated on an online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

The four person declared wanted:

Seyi Oloyede

Emmanuel Uko

Adefowora Oluwanisola

Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun

More to come…