‘Atiku’s Running Mate Could Not Deliver His State To PDP In 2023’ – Mark Mocks Okowa’s Defection

A former National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jacob Mark, has dismissed claims that the defection of the former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will create a significant political shift within the opposition party.

According to Mark, Okowa’s move will not cause the much-anticipated “tsunami” in the PDP, as his inability to deliver his state for the party in the 2023 general elections as vice-presidential candidate raises doubts about his political influence.

Mark, speaking on Arise News Thursday, emphasised that despite the high-profile nature of Okowa’s defection, it lacks the potential to significantly affect the PDP.

“Truthfully, there is no political party that will be celebrating the departure of a sitting government. So, truth be told, that is a big one for a sitting governor to leave a political party,” Mark acknowledged.

However, he noted that Okowa’s inability to secure his home state of Delta for the PDP in 2023, despite being Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, raises questions about his ability to sway voters.

“The former governor of Delta State was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar and he could not deliver his state to the PDP. So sometimes these big men have their role, but their level of control politically, and when it comes to elections, is something that must be interrogated,” Mark stated.

Naija News reports that Mark also pointed out that the people of Delta State have consistently shown the ability to make their own political decisions, independent of the influence of key stakeholders or political leaders.

“The people of Delta state have consistently displayed electoral capacity to think for themselves, to take decisions that are beneficial to themselves, not necessarily the decisions of stakeholders or governors or senators. The people of Delta State must be respected,” Mark said.

He further questioned whether Okowa’s defection to the APC would lead to a shift in the electorate’s loyalty. “It’s questionable whether, indeed, having moved to the APC, the people will follow him,” Mark added.

Reflecting on the broader trend of defections, Mark acknowledged that it is a constitutional right for individuals to shift political allegiance based on personal interests. However, he questioned the motivations behind such moves.

“It is a constitutional right for people to shift based on what interest they wish to protect, not necessarily because the APC as a government is performing, not necessarily because the electorate are happy,” he stated.

Mark expressed scepticism about the true reasons behind defections, noting that many politicians switch parties for personal gain, including seeking political mileage, appointments, or personal deals, rather than for the benefit of their constituents.

“Some because they want to get political mileage. Some because they think that by being in the APC they can get appointments. Some because they have negotiated some things that are not known to the general public, for themselves, not for the communities they represent,” he remarked.

In his final remarks, Mark criticised the lack of ideological consistency in Nigerian politics, where politicians frequently change parties for personal or strategic reasons.

“We are not operating based on any ideology. As far as I’m concerned, all the political parties are the same. They represent no defined ideology that anybody can stick to.

“And that is why you wake up in the morning, one man is moving to this party. The next day, another man is moving to the other party,” he said.