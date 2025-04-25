Arsenal To Breach UEFA Rules Ahead Of UCL Clash With PSG

Arsenal are reportedly set to violate UEFA regulations ahead of the highly anticipated first leg of the Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

The UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Arsenal is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, at the Emirates Stadium, and tensions are already building.

According to UEFA’s guidelines, clubs must allocate 5% of the stadium’s total seating capacity to away supporters. This means that for the upcoming fixture, PSG are entitled to 3,000 tickets.

However, a report from Sport Bible, citing information from France Bleu, suggests that Arsenal are attempting to reduce this allocation to just 2,500 tickets for PSG fans.

Compounding the issue, Arsenal’s ticket office for the away section has yet to open, raising concerns among PSG supporters as kickoff rapidly approaches—now only six days away.

Previously in the same tournament, Arsenal faced PSG earlier this season, managing a commendable 2-0 victory, with the full contingent of 3,000 PSG supporters present to cheer on their team.

However, it seems that the Gunners are now seeking to limit the number of visiting fans in their stadium, and they have yet to provide a clear justification for this controversial decision.

PSG are reportedly taking steps to address the matter and ensure that their fans are afforded their rightful allocation of tickets, but as the situation stands, there are troubling signs that the tension between the clubs may escalate.

This isn’t the first time Arsenal have faced scrutiny over fan allocations; earlier this year during an FA Cup match against Manchester United, they were also accused of breaching regulations by restricting the away fan allocation.

Although United were entitled to bring 9,000 fans, Arsenal only permitted 8,000 to attend the game, raising questions about their commitment to supporting fans of the visiting team.