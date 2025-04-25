Anambra 2025: My Victory Will Surprise The World – PDP Candidate Tells Damagum

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, ahead of the November 8 Anambra governorship election, Jude Ezenwafor, has said he would consolidate on the achievements of past leaders of the state if elected.

Naija News reports that Ezenwafor told the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) that his victory in the governorship election would be a surprise.

He stated this on Thursday while the party’s NWC, led by its Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, presented to him his certificate of return as the party’s candidate.

Ezenwafor added that his victory would address the mass defection of PDP governors and other elected leaders into other parties.

“My able Chairman Umar Damagun, and all members of the National Working Committee(NWC), as you were all aware, Anambra State is a PDP state and all the People that has assumed leadership position was once an aspirant in PDP, I can assure you, My victory will surprise the world; I will consolidate on the achievement of the past leaders in Anambra State and map out my campaign strategies to win during the November 8th governorship election and my Victory will be a thing of surprise to the entire world, after my victory other governor will join me in rebuilding the PDP,” he said.