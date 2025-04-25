Aliko Dangote Reacts To World Bank Appointment

The President and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been appointed to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, an exclusive initiative aimed at driving investment and job creation in emerging economies.

Naija News reports that Dangote’s appointment marks a significant milestone, as he joins a distinguished group of global business leaders tasked with shaping the future of private sector-led growth in developing countries.

The World Bank announced Dangote’s appointment on Wednesday, highlighting his leadership in fostering economic development across Africa.

The expansion of the Private Sector Investment Lab comes at a critical time, as the World Bank aims to scale up efforts to attract private capital and create jobs in the developing world.

Dangote is joined by other prominent business figures, including Bill Anderson, CEO of Bayer AG; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises; and Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

This expanded membership is part of the World Bank’s renewed focus on job creation, with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga emphasising the importance of the private sector in driving global development.

“With the expanded membership, we are mainstreaming this work across our operations and tying it directly to the jobs agenda that is driving our strategy,” Banga said.

The World Bank emphasised that this initiative is not about altruism, but about creating pathways for private sector investments that deliver returns while lifting economies and improving the lives of people in emerging markets.

“It’s central to our mandate,” the bank stated, underscoring the role of private sector involvement in sustainable economic development.

Dangote, in a statement confirming his acceptance of the appointment, expressed his excitement and commitment to fostering economic growth through private sector investments.

“I am both honoured and excited to accept my appointment to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, dedicated to advancing investment and employment in emerging economies,” Dangote said.

He further emphasised the potential of such initiatives in transforming developing markets, drawing inspiration from the successes of the Asian Tigers, who demonstrated the impact of strategic investment and economic policy.

“I am eager to collaborate with fellow leaders to replicate such outcomes across other regions,” Dangote added.

The World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, over the past 18 months, has worked with global financial leaders to identify and address the most pressing barriers to private sector investment in developing countries.

This effort has resulted in the consolidation of five priority focus areas, including regulatory and policy certainty, which are now being integrated across the bank’s operations.