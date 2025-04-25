2Baba Performs Traditional Marriage Rites With Natasha In Benue State

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, and his fiancee cum Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, have officially formalise their union traditionally.

Naija News reports that in a video circulating online, the lovebirds were seen amidst a large crowd at the event.

Also in the video, Natasha wore an Idoma outfit with a headscarf covering her face as she walked to meet 2baba’s family.

Some traditional dancers, who were also wearing Idoma outfits, surrounded Natasha.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, recently appointed 2Baba as his Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

Naija News reports that the Governor made the announcement during a visit to his office by the veteran singer.

He also appreciated 2Face for all the support towards his administration, adding that the singer has the capacity to do more.

Announcing the appointment, Governor Alia said: “On behalf of the Benue State government and our very good people, we want to give you some more responsibility plus the ones you have been doing because you have the capacity to do some more and help us chart a way forward to improve other people’s lives and to gain more from your wisdom and advise as well so I’m pleased to announce that we will make you a technical adviser to the Governor on entertainment and community outreach.”