Your Protest Is Testing My Will, Exercise Restraint – Ibas Warns Fubara Protesters

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) has warned supporters of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara to exercise restraint in light of ongoing protests.

Speaking to Punch via his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Hector Igbikiowubo, the sole administrator stated that the gazette imposing emergency rule in the state grants him “sweeping powers”.

Igbikiowubo described the continued protests by Fubara’s supporters as a test of Ibas’s resolve.

However, he emphasised that the sole administrator had chosen to exercise restraint rather than use the broad powers granted to him by the gazette.

He said, “The fact that people are able to protest speaks to the administrator’s level of tolerance. If you check the gazette declaring emergency rule, you will see that it grants the administrator sweeping powers. Yes, sweeping powers. But fortunately for Rivers residents, the administrator has exercised restraint.

“These protests, for whatever reason, are testing the administrator’s will.

“We urge Rivers residents to be restrained. It is important that we allow a cool head to prevail at this time. All hands must be on deck to restore democratic institutions.”

Igbikiowubo stressed that the restoration of institutions in the state will not be achieved through protests, harassment, or attempts to intimidate the administrator. “Such actions are unnecessary,” he added.

When asked if the sole administrator was taking steps to address the concerns of the protesters, Igbikiowubo confirmed that as part of his peace-building efforts, Ibas has been engaging with various stakeholder groups in the state.

“The administrator met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state today (Tuesday). They had lengthy discussions, and the CAN leadership provided advice on the way forward and the things they would like to see done. This meeting took place at the administrator’s initiative, and he is making arrangements to meet with other important stakeholders in the state,” Igbikiowubo said.