Yaya Toure Says Mikel Obi Ought To Win 2013 CAF African Player Of The Year Award

Former Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has suggested that the ex-captain of the Nigerian Super Eagles, John Mikel Obi, was unjustly overlooked for the contentious 2013 CAF African Player of the Year award.

Yaya Toure made this comment during a recent episode of Mikel Obi’s podcast, where the two celebrated football icons engaged in an in-depth discussion about their illustrious careers, personal achievements, and pivotal moments in football history.

In 2013, it was Yaya Toure who ultimately secured the coveted title, yet he maintains that Mikel Obi’s remarkable contributions during that season merit equal recognition.

Toure highlighted Mikel’s crucial role in Nigeria’s resounding success at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the Super Eagles triumphed, capturing their first AFCON title in nearly two decades.

Mikel’s exceptional performances, both as a midfielder and a leader on the pitch, were instrumental in guiding his team to victory, making him a key figure in Nigeria’s historic campaign.

During the interview on the podcast, Mikel Obi, consistent with his long-held belief that he was passed over for the award, playfully probed Toure about whether he had received any insider knowledge regarding the announcement of the winner before it was made public.

Mikel humorously revealed that he, too, had heard whispers regarding the voting results before they were officially disclosed.

In response, Toure emphasized his respect for Mikel Obi, stating, “You deserve it, Obi, to be honest. The season was perfect… you were instrumental.”

He went on to clarify that he had not received any advance notice of his own victory, underscoring the merit of Mikel’s extraordinary performances throughout the season, which also prominently featured his significant contributions to Chelsea in the Premier League.