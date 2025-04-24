Wike Calls For Urgent Meeting With FCT Area Council Chairmen, NUT Over Teachers’ Strike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called for a meeting with the chairmen of FCT area councils and the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) FCT Wing to address the ongoing strike by primary school teachers due to unresolved welfare issues.

Wike made this announcement on Thursday in Abuja following an inspection of ongoing projects in preparation for the second anniversary celebrations of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that the Minister made the comments while responding to the teachers’ protest, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

Describing the situation as “very unfortunate,” Wike expressed disbelief over the actions of the area council chairmen, questioning their conscience.

He revealed that the chairmen had failed to pay the teachers their entitlements despite receiving approved funds specifically meant for this purpose.

“They were unable to pay them. In fact, I got the report yesterday and have summoned all of them for a meeting,” he stated.

Wike further criticized the lack of empathy, stating, “I don’t know why people don’t have conscience that these are teachers who take care of our children, and you are happy that you are not paying them their salaries.”

The minister clarified that primary schools fall under the jurisdiction of the area councils, not the FCT Administration, emphasizing that the responsibility for these schools lies with the local councils.

He appealed to the NUT to allow him some time to resolve the matter, assuring that the issues would be addressed promptly.

Earlier, Chairman of the NUT, Abdullahi Shafa, who led the protest, acknowledged Wike’s efforts to resolve the dispute, including the release of ₦4.1 billion to the area councils for teacher payments.

However, he accused the area council chairmen of diverting the funds and called on both the National Assembly and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intervene and hold them accountable.

The teachers have been on strike due to the non-payment of the new minimum wage, a 40 percent Peculiar Allowance, and other unresolved issues, including the non-implementation of salary increases of 25 percent and 35 percent, and the non-payment of the ₦35,000 wage award, among other benefits.