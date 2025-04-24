‘What You People Are Doing Is Not Relationship’ – Erigga Knocks Nigerian Women

Nigerian singer, Erhiga Agarivbie, better known by his stage name as Erigga, has claimed that Nigerian women often date for financial benefits rather than romance.

Naija News reports that Erigga, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, April 14, 2025, said that romance to Nigerian women means a monetary gesture, while love to them is footing their bills.

According to him, what is being done in Nigeria is not a relationship.

He wrote, “Nigerian women are not deep. They date for survival, not romance. Thus, an intentional man means rich. Romance means monetary gesture.

“Love means footing their bills. What you people are doing in Nigeria, is not relationship.”

In other news, Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince, has revealed that MI Abaga taught him how to rap.

Naija News reports that the rapper made this known during an interview with Nigerian content creator, Isbaeu, on the ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’, podcast.

Ice Prince described MI as the best rapper, attributing his lyrical skill to the training he received from him.

According to the ‘Kolo’ crooner, the ‘Crowd Mentality’ rapper equipped him with the knowledge and discipline needed to excel in the music industry.