‘We’ve Seen No Money’ – ASUU Denies Receiving ₦50 Billion From Tinubu’s Govt

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has responded to claims by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration that it has released ₦50 billion to settle long-standing earned academic allowances owed to university lecturers.

In an interview with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, ASUU National President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, stated that the union has not received any verifiable evidence of such payment and would not be influenced by mere pronouncements from the federal government.

“You said that the government released ₦50 billion to ASUU, but why are you bringing other staff? Every union negotiates for its members. It is not a collective,” Osodeke questioned.

He further dismissed the narrative being pushed by government spokespersons, insisting that ASUU had only been verbally informed and had not seen any documentation or transfer of funds.

“I have not even seen the report about the release of the fund. We are aware of it, but until we see evidence, we won’t believe them,” he said. “We only agreed verbally. We have not seen the money.”

Naija News reports that the federal government announced the release of ₦50 billion to settle earned allowances for the academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, in a statement titled “FG Releases ₦50bn Earned Allowances to Varsity Unions, Tinubu Reaffirms Education Priority,” issued by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education.

The statement emphasized that the move “stands as yet another testament to Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fundamentally transform Nigeria’s education sector. It reflects the administration’s bold resolve to transition the nation from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy through strategic investments in education, infrastructure, and human capital.”

“This intervention is not just a financial transaction—it is a reaffirmation of our President’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youth and the invaluable role that academic and non-academic staff play in nurturing them,” the statement said.

“By prioritizing their welfare, we are laying the foundation for a future where every Nigerian child receives highly qualitative and globally competitive education,” it added.

The statement also highlighted that the country is currently experiencing one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history, a feat attributed to the mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community.