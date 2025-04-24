We Commend Your Courageous Decision – APC Governors Welcome Gov Oborevwori

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum has said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori made a good decision by dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reported that Governor Oborevwori, along with his structure, on Wednesday, decamped to the APC.

His defection has been described as a political move to secure his second term in 2027.

The Progressive Governors Forum Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, said Governor Oborevwori’s defection was a strategic alignment with national direction.

“At the PGF, we had the pleasure of formally welcoming the Executive Governor of Delta State, H.E. Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, into the progressive family. We commend his courageous decision, not only as a strategic alignment with the national direction but as a strong endorsement of the developmental vision of our great party under President Tinubu,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Senator Uzodimma noted that governors across all party platforms have a duty to support President Bola Tinubu to actualize the broader interest of the nation.

“Supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s developmental strides is not merely a partisan gesture; it is a commitment to the broader interest of our nation,” he stated.

He further described the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting, held on Wednesday, as “an important platform to evaluate the trajectory of our collective progress”.

“In reviewing the implementation of Mr. President’s policies and programs, the forums unanimously acknowledged the commendable outcomes already being recorded.

“From economic reforms to infrastructural interventions, the positive impact of these initiatives is evident.

“As Governors, we reaffirmed our support for President Tinubu’s bold, forward-looking agenda designed to uplift every corner of Nigeria,” he added.