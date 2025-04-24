‘We Admonish Alex Otti, Peter Obi Who Are The Protagonists Of Division To Hear The Supreme Court Loud And Clear’ – Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has strongly dismissed claims that the recent Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership dispute removed him from office or declared his position vacant.

Abure, speaking through the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, during a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, clarified that the Supreme Court ruling reaffirmed the legitimacy of the National Convention held on March 27, 2024, which solidified the current leadership structure.

Naija News reports that Abure criticised some party members for deliberately misinterpreting the court’s decision to mislead the public, especially those with personal ambitions seeking to destabilise the party. He emphasised that the Supreme Court’s ruling had no bearing on his position as the National Chairman.

“The Supreme Court, contrary to speculations, actually reaffirmed the National Convention of the Party held on the 27th of March 2024 at Nnewi,” Abure said, quoting the court’s statement about the non-justiciability of internal party disputes.

According to Abure, the Supreme Court made it clear that political parties are corporate entities with their own constitutions, which must be followed in all matters.

“The internal affairs of a political party can be defined as matters in which only the political party, to the exclusion of others, can make decisions. It means that the Constitution of the Party must hold sway and be followed in all matters,” he added.

Abure further explained that the court’s judgment emphasized the importance of adhering to a party’s constitution and internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

“Political parties and their members should therefore have faith in the internal dispute resolution mechanisms prescribed in their party constitution,” he said, reinforcing the point that any leadership issues within the party are to be resolved according to its guidelines and not through judicial intervention.

He also highlighted that the Supreme Court had reminded party members to respect the party’s constitutional processes. “Shall a leader desert his house just because there’s a crisis there, especially one that has favored him one too many?” Abure quoted, urging the key figures in the party to stay committed to its values and structure.

In his comments, Abure directed his message towards key party figures, including Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and former presidential candidate Peter Obi, whom he believes are central to the current rift within the party.

“Consequently, we admonished Alex Otti the Governor of Abia State, and Peter Obi former presidential Candidate of our party in 2023 General Election who are the protagonists of the current division in the Party to hear the Supreme Court loud and clear,” Abure said.

He also noted that, prior to the National Convention, the Labour Party had fulfilled all legal requirements to hold a valid convention, including issuing notices in accordance with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act of 2022.

“The Convention was held on the 27th of March 2024. This is why we have consistently stated that there was no vacuum in leadership of the Party. The tenure did not expire before the new Convention was held,” he stated.

Abure reiterated that the Supreme Court ruling had vindicated the party’s stance, clarifying that there was no leadership vacuum.

“We are happy that the Supreme Court has vindicated us by reminding all and sundry that issues relating to the leadership of the party are a domestic affair,” he concluded, quoting Okoro JSC’s clear statement that party leadership matters are beyond the judicial powers of the court.