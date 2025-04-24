Two Real Madrid Players Injured Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Final Against Barcelona

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that both David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga will be sidelined for the upcoming Copa del Rey final against Barcelona due to injury.

Alaba was substituted at half-time during Real Madrid’s narrow 1-0 victory over Getafe on Thursday, a decision likely made as a precautionary measure.

He was replaced by Camavinga, who unfortunately also could not complete the match, raising immediate concerns about his fitness.

Subsequent evaluations revealed that Camavinga has suffered a “complete tear of his left adductor tendon,” a severe injury that will prevent him from seeing any action for the remainder of the season.

This is a significant setback for the team, especially as they are already grappling with several key injuries.

The situation places added pressure on Ancelotti, who is reportedly facing potential dismissal if results do not improve.

His defensive options have been severely depleted, with Alaba joining an injury list that already includes defenders Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal. Moreover, forward Kylian Mbappe is also unavailable.

On the current situation, Ancelotti said, “Camavinga needs to be seen on Thursday, but both he and Alaba are dealing with muscle injuries, making it difficult for them to participate on Saturday.”