Transfer Updates: Bayern Interested In Tolu Arokodare, Southampton Wants to Keep Joe Aribo

German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Tolu Arokodare ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Tolu Arokodare, who is over 6-foot tall, made a significant impact this season with Belgian side Genk, notching up 19 goals and five assists in the Jupiler Pro League.

Arokodare’s remarkable performance has not only placed him at the top of the league’s scoring charts but has also been instrumental in Genk’s strong championship challenge.

Arokodare’s success has caught the attention of several European clubs, including Premier League team Newcastle United, Bundesliga contenders Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund, and Turkish powerhouse Trabzonspor.

However, Bayern Munich are now reportedly leading the charge for his signature, viewing him as a valuable addition to complement star striker Harry Kane.

With Mathys Tel expected to go on loan to Tottenham Hotspur in January, Bayern are looking for a dependable backup who can add physicality and goal-scoring ability to their squad.

Arokodare, who is valued at €25 million, represents a viable option for Bayern. His combination of size, aerial prowess, and finishing skills aligns well with Bayern’s attacking style, and a move to the Allianz Arena could signify a significant advancement in his career.

However, the potential challenge of reduced playing time is something to consider, especially for a player eager to establish his credentials at the international level.

If allowed to shine, similar to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s successful stint filling in for Robert Lewandowski, Arokodare could emerge as a long-term asset for Bayern. With Harry Kane approaching his 32nd birthday in July, the Nigerian forward might be seen as a future successor in the squad.

On the international stage, Arokodare made his Super Eagles debut in March during Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. He appeared in both matches but is still looking for his first goal or assist for the national team.

Southampton Wants to Keep Joe Aribo

Southampton are aiming to encourage Joe Aribo to stay with the club following a challenging season, especially with the potential return of former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

As they prepare for another campaign in the Championship, the club is focused on retaining key players like Aribo.

The versatile Nigerian midfielder, who thrived under Gerrard at Rangers during their Scottish Premiership triumph, has faced setbacks since joining Southampton in 2022, experiencing relegation twice.

Despite these challenges, Aribo has distinguished himself with his competitive spirit and determination to uplift the team during a disappointing Premier League campaign.

The 28-year-old has made 102 appearances for Southampton, contributing nine goals and one assist. With his contract extending until the summer of 2026, retaining a player of his calibre in the Championship poses a challenge for the club, given his extensive experience in higher tiers of English football.

Reports from EFL Analysis suggest that Southampton are seriously considering appointing Gerrard as their new manager. This move could be pivotal in persuading Aribo to remain at St. Mary’s rather than seeking opportunities elsewhere.