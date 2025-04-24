‘The Stubborn Boy Has Left The Party’ – NNPP Reacts To Senator Sumaila’s Defection To APC

The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says it is not surprised by the decision of Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila to defect from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Kano NNPP Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, made this known while speaking to newsmen on Thursday.

Naija News recalls that Senator Sumaila on Wednesday, confirmed his defection from the NNPP to the APC.

However, Dungurawa has played down the significance of the lawmaker’s defection, saying instead the move will bring peace to the party.

The Kano NNPP chairman further described Sumaila as a stubborn boy who had been disturbing the party.

“We are not surprised because it is something we have been expecting. As far as our party is concerned, we had already suspended him because he had no value to add. That is why he remains irrelevant.

“The party will now have peace. He turned out to be a stubborn boy among the children of the party. So, having him out means the party can now focus on what it’s supposed to do, unlike when he was here disturbing the party,” Dungurawa said.

The Kano NNPP chairman also shut down suggestions that Sumaila’s departure would lead to the defection of other prominent politicians such as such as former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, from the party.

“No, don’t bring someone else into this. I’m referring to Kawu alone. Nobody else has said they are leaving the party. The party has indeed suspended others like Rurum, but they have not defected. As of now, they remain in the party,” he said.