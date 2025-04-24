‘Spineless Opposition Members Running To APC To Escape EFCC Will Regret Their Actions’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has stated that in less than a year, members of the opposition parties defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will regret their actions.

Naija News reports that Kenneth Okonkwo’s comment followed the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with commissioners and key PDP stakeholders in the state on Wednesday.

In a post via 𝕏 on Wednesday, Okonkwo said the regrets of the politicians involved in the recent wave of defection will stem from the continuous display of incompetence and corruption by the misruling of the current administration.

The thespian also claimed that the misrule of the APC will multiply hunger and hardship for Nigerians, which will lead to total rejection of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

He added that the 2027 election will be between the APC and the Nigerian people.

He said, “Mark my words! Before one year from now, these spineless, shameless, and corrupt members of the opposition parties who are running into @OfficialAPCNg now to escape EFCC and for stomach infrastructure at the expense of the Nigerian economy and Nigerian people will regret their actions, and this will stem from the continuous display of incompetence and corruption by the misruling@OfficialAPCNg which will multiply hunger and hardship for the Nigerian masses, leading to a total rejection of the misruling @OfficialAPCNg and the unfortunate, misguided defectors to @OfficialAPCNg. 2027 will be between the misruling @OfficialAPCNg and the Nigerian people.”