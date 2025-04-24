‘See How He Paid Me Back’ – Kwam1 Expresses Anger Over Kollington’s Failure To Reciprocate Kind Gesture

Famous Nigerian Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde, professionally known as Kwam1, has expressed anger at his senior colleague, Ayinla Kollington, for not reciprocating his kind gesture.

Naija News recalls that Kwam1’s mother died on January 18, 2025, and was buried on the same day in accordance with Islamic rites.

In a recent interview with media personality, Bamidele Adeyanju on Agbaletu Radio, Kwam1 recalled how he stood by Kollington when his mother passed away and handled all the finances.

The Fuji singer said he brought many dignitaries, including governors, to the burial, and he is angry that Kollington repaid him in a bad way.

Kwam1 said, “I’m very angry with Alhaji Kollington for not reaching out or offering condolences when I lost my mother. I joined hands with him to bury his own mother. I supported him to give his mother a befitting burial. I brought many dignitaries to the burial including governors, and I handled all the finances 100%.

“See how he paid me back. What could have happened after everything I did for him? He was in Nigeria, hale and hearty when my mom passed away, and the only excuse he could give was that he called, and I didn’t pick. Am I not supposed to be angry?”