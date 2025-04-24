Oluwole Oke Reveals Why He Dumped PDP

The lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in Osun State, Oluwole Oke, has explained his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing poor leadership at both the national and state levels as the main reasons for his defection.

Speaking on Rave FM’s Frank Talk programme in Osogbo, Oke expressed frustration with the party’s inability to meet the needs of his constituents, accusing the state government under Governor Ademola Adeleke of deliberately sidelining his people from the benefits of governance.

Oke revealed that after consulting with his constituents over the past two weeks, including holding meetings to assess the state of the PDP at various levels, it became clear that leaving the party was the best option.

“I decided to leave PDP; I was part of the foundation member. I have been in the party, contested elections, won them back to back… After consulting with my people, we came to the realization that it is time to quit,” Oke said.

He added that his decision was centered on the growth and development of his constituency, emphasizing that while he had successfully provided employment for youths and initiated various projects in the past, the political environment no longer allowed him to make the desired impact.

“For how long would you continue to feed your enemy? For how long would the federal government continue to feed their enemies at their own detriment? The growth and development of my constituency are major reasons for me to partner with the federal government,” Oke stated.

Oke also accused Governor Adeleke’s administration of neglecting vital infrastructure in his constituency. He highlighted poor road conditions as a significant issue that has remained unresolved under the current leadership.

“Go to Esa-Oke, look at the road linking Imesi Ile and Oke-Imesi Ile, look at the road linking Ijebu Jesa to Iwoye to Esa-Odo… These are the roads our people use to bring their farm produce, and these roads are bad,” Oke lamented.

He pointed out that the last time the roads in his constituency were rehabilitated was during the government of Baba Akande in 1999, saying, “We are human beings, not animals. It is not too much to ask. Why should we be left behind?”

Despite his defection, Oke acknowledged positive federal government initiatives, such as the establishment of a federal institution in Iragbiji, located near his constituency.

“The president is our father, uncle, and we can’t allow him to be in government without supporting him,” Oke said, referencing the new institution’s potential to bring downstream opportunities to the people of his community.

He also expressed his disappointment that a bill he sponsored for the establishment of a Federal College of Agriculture in Ijebu Jesa, a project that passed through all stages, was never signed into law.

“Why would you empower the enemy, but it was not assented?” he questioned, referring to the lack of support for initiatives that could benefit his constituency.

Oke was also critical of the PDP’s national leadership, especially in relation to key states that have traditionally financed the party’s operations.

He pointed out the struggles of PDP in states like Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Bayelsa, raising concerns about the party’s long-term viability without strong leadership in these states.

Turning his focus to the upcoming elections, Oke predicted that the PDP would face significant challenges in Osun State, particularly in his own constituency.

“Let us wait until we conduct our next election in Osun State. For example, PDP will not get 500 votes in Esa Oke, our 9,000 votes.

“I can tell you categorically, in Owena, Ikeji Arakeji, and others, PDP will struggle to get 1,000 votes if they are on the ballot. I can give you statistics,” he said.