Okowa, Gov Oborevwori: PDP Is Used To Defections – Sani

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, has said the mass defections that hit the party in Delta State would not diminish the party’s influence.

Naija News reported that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, along with the PDP structure in the state defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the 2019 spokesman of PDP’s presidential campaign organization said the party has gotten used to betrayals by candidates it sponsored to victory.

“Politics in Nigeria has assumed a troubling trajectory, as many politicians have embraced a ‘survival of the fittest’ mentality rather than fulfilling their mandate to deliver credible governance. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s foremost opposition party, has witnessed a significant wave of defections even after serving as the platform through which numerous politicians achieved their political aspirations,” he said.

Sani, who recalled how other chieftians of the party had defected, stated that only PDP has structure across the country to win election.

“Despite its recent electoral setbacks, the PDP remains a viable political institution. With a robust grassroots structure, the party maintains a presence in every ward across all 774 local government areas in the country. Former INEC Chairman, Ephraim Akpata, once commended the party’s swift and efficient response in meeting the requirements for registration after inspecting most of its state offices.

“Regrettably, many politicians who leveraged the PDP to secure the people’s mandate later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), betraying not only the party that enabled their rise but also the electorate that entrusted them with leadership. Notable among these defectors are Kwankwaso, Nyako, Wamakko, Abdulfatah, Amaechi, Matawalle, Ayade, and Umahi—all abandoned the party when their loyalty and leadership were most critical.

“In Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, after serving two terms as governor, left the PDP for the APC in pursuit of a senatorial seat. His bid failed, prompting his return to the PDP. The recent defections of Sheriff Francis Oborevwori and Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa did not come as a surprise, as both had long indicated their shifting allegiances through subtle cues and political maneuvering,” he stated.

The former spokesman of former Vice President Namadi Sambo added that 2027 election’s victory would be determined by Nigerians.

“The PDP was founded on principles that prioritize the will of the people over the ambitions of power-driven individuals. While some succumb to coercion, intimidation, or opportunism, the PDP has consistently stood by the principle that sovereignty belongs to the people not to a handful of political elites.

“The 2023 presidential election results in Delta State underscore this point. Despite lacking a formidable structure, the Labour Party emerged victorious in the state, while the PDP struggled to maintain its traditional stronghold, barely managing to secure the governorship.

“Looking ahead to 2027, the political contest will be one between the people and those in power. Efforts to court opposition governors may provide fleeting publicity or short-lived victories, but they are no substitute for genuine, effective governance. A fixation on the 2027 elections, at the expense of serving the public good, may well become the Achilles’ heel of the current political establishment.

“With the 2027 elections still on the horizon, those building coalitions must proceed with caution. Victory will depend not on coercion or cosmetic alliances, but on the power of the people’s will. If a credible, visionary candidate emerges, electoral success is not just possible it is probable,” he added.