Oborevwori, Okowa’s Defection Sad And Unfortunate, 2027 Is APC vs Nigeria – Damagum

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has expressed disappointment with the decision of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and the party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Damagum expressed surprise at the defections, saying Delta state was expected to remain loyal to the PDP because the party had been good to the state.

Naija News reports that the PDP Chairman expressed his views on the defection for the first time on Thursday at the presentation of the certificate of return to the party’s governorship candidate for the November 8 election in Anambra State, Ambassador Jude Ezenwafor.

Damagum, however, expressed optimism that the PDP would be victorious in the 2027 polls despite the defections because the elections are about Nigerians and the APC.

He said, “If there is any state that shouldn’t have remained loyal to the party, it is not Delta, because the party has been very magnanimous.”

APC vs Nigeria

Damagum emphasized that the number of governors would not determine the outcome of the next election, citing how Peter Obi, despite having no governors, was able to gather significant votes in the 2023 election.

He further accused President Bola Tinubu of using coercion, intimidation, and persuasion to lure PDP members to the APC, adding that Nigerians are suffering due to the harsh policies of the current government.

“So I want to use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that this election is theirs. It is APC versus Nigerians. It is not APC versus any governor or senator, but APC versus Nigerians.

“We know there is a limit to what one can do beyond what God has designed. You may have your own tactics, but you cannot outplay God. We leave our fate in the hands of God, and we believe He will help us out of this great situation,” Damagum said.

Anambra 2025

Damagum expressed optimism that the PDP would emerge victorious in the 2025 Anambra governorship election and urged the party’s candidate to remain committed and resilient.

“I know it is not easy, but your commitment, belief, and sincerity will see us through this election. Victory will be yours.

“I want to encourage you. You have started well. From the evolution of the state executive to your emergence as our candidate, I believe you need to go back and consolidate. I’m going to make sure that everyone is back on board. I assure you of our total support and commitment,” he added.