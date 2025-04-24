Oborevwori Defection Has Vindicated Those Of Us Who Cried Foul When Atiku Breached PDP Constitution – Osita Okechukwu

A former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said the defection of ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has vindicated those who faulted ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking via a statement, Okechukwu said Okowa and Oborevwori’s defection vindicated those against Atiku for breaching PDP’s power rotation arrangement and the party’s constitution.

He stated that Okowa and Oborevwori were welcome to the APC, adding that the party would allow the duo to thrive.

The statement read, “His Excellency Sheriff is welcome to our great party, the APC. We will afford him the golden opportunity to continue to advance his good works.

“Also it is clear vindication of some of us who cried foul when His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and his clan in the PDP willfully breached the rotation convention and Section 7 of the PDP’s Constitution.

“One imagined then the irony that those who benefited immensely from rotation convention were the ones who breached it.

“Governor Sheriff and Co defection is the unintended consequence of such unforced error of demolishing the ligament holding our dear country.

“As per 2027 presidential election; they’re at it again with an awkward permutation of 17 years South and 11 years North, if President Tinubu wins 2nd Term as if Nigeria had independent in 1999.

“Methinks they were on a wrong premise that the northern electorate, one of the most sophisticated electorates in the country were quarantined in a dormitory, whom they will railroad to polling booth to vote PDP during the 2023 presidential election.

“On one party state am not a fan of one party state. But am not afraid; because the internal political dynamics of Nigeria is combustible. As they join the APC, some are defecting and it is the tale of defections and defections thy kingdom come.”