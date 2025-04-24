Nothing Can Surprise Me About Our Politicians – Momodu Speaks On Oborevwori, Okowa, Others Defection

Veteran journalist and politician, Dele Momodu, has condemned the mass defection of top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Speaking during a television interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, Momodu said the move did not come as a surprise, noting that Nigerian political history is filled with similar episodes of defections.

He argued that harassment by anti-graft agencies is pushing politicians to align with the ruling party for protection.

Momodu said, “I’m a very good student of Nigeria’s political history, so nothing can surprise me about our politicians.

“The history of Nigerian politics is replete with stories of defections.

“Name one of them who has not been harassed at different times by either EFCC, ICPC, or the Special Fraud Unit.

“Gone are the days when we admired the likes of Nelson Mandela, Jomo Kenyatta, MKO Abiola, Chief Awolowo, all of them for going to detention. These days, nobody wants to go to detention. Everybody wants be be at home to enjoy that money they have made in politics.”

Momodu added, “This government’s strategy is a carrot and stick. If we can’t persuade you, we can force you. And I think force is working for now.”