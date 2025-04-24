Not All Cases Should To Go Supreme Court – Osigwe

The President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe, has said Nigeria’s judicial process kills justice.

Naija News reports that Osigwe (SAN) stated this on Thursday, in Jos, Plateau State, at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Annual Conference of the NBA Section on Legal Practice (NBA-SLP), themed “Uncommon Challenges in a Rapidly Changing Legal Environment”.

In his welcome address, the NBA President stressed the urgent need to recalibrate aspects of our justice system to better reflect the realities of our time.

“The ever-increasing caseload at the Supreme Court has made it imperative to revisit our appellate framework. We must begin to streamline the types of cases that make it to the apex court, so it can focus on constitutional questions and critical legal precedents,” he said.

Osigwe emphasized the need to upgrade the nation’s judicial infrastructure, “from introducing more efficient e-filing systems and real-time access to court judgments, to embracing virtual hearings across all courts. These are not luxuries; they are necessities in the modern legal world”.

He commended the leadership of the NBA-SLP for putting together such a thoughtful and timely conference.

“We cannot preach justice while operating systems that delay it. This conference offers us a unique opportunity to reflect, innovate, and recommit to a legal profession that truly delivers justice,” he added.