Nigeria’s Nnadozie Nominated For Best Goalkeeper Award In France

Chiamaka Nnadozie is a contender for the best goalkeeper accolade in the French Arkema Premier League.

Naija News reports that Nnadozie is nominated alongside two other players: Mary Earps from Paris Saint-Germain and Christiane Endler from Olympique Lyonnais.

The goalkeeper has achieved 10 clean sheets for her club, Paris FC, this season, while Endler and Earps have recorded 13 and eight clean sheets, respectively.

Nnadozie made history last season by becoming the first African, and specifically Nigerian, to receive this award.

At 24 years old, she also secured the National Union of Professional Footballers award for the best goalkeeper in the French women’s top division for the 2023/24 season.

Nnadozie is currently recognised as the top goalkeeper in Africa.

Meanwhile, the head coach of Egypt’s Under-20 national team, Osama Nabih, has hailed the performance of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in a pre-Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations friendly match held on Tuesday night at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Egyptian coach also commended his players for their performance despite their narrow 2-1 defeat to the Flying Eagles

The match started off with a bang as Kparobo Arierhi, a striker based in Norway, put Nigeria ahead just 10 minutes into the game.

However, the Young Pharaohs showed resilience and skill, managing to equalise in the 68th minute through a well-crafted goal by Ahmed Kaabaka, who capitalised on a beautiful team move to level the score.

As the match progressed, it appeared that Egypt might secure a positive result.

However, the turning point came in the 84th minute when Nigeria was awarded a penalty, which Precious Benjamin converted, sealing the victory for the Flying Eagles.

Reflecting on the match, Nabih stated, “We faced a strong and well-organised team. Our players delivered one of the most valuable and intense experiences in terms of technical, tactical, and physical aspects.

“They controlled the game at critical moments and posed a real threat, especially after responding well to going behind early. Kabaka’s equalizer was a testament to our determination and teamwork.”

The coach added, “While we had several scoring opportunities that we unfortunately missed, we could have claimed victory ourselves had we been more clinical in front of goal before Nigeria’s late penalty.”