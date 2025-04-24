Newcastle Coach, Eddie Howe Recovers From Sickness, Camavinga’s Nature Of Injury Revealed

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has returned to the club’s training centre after successfully recovering from pneumonia, as announced by the Premier League club on Thursday.

Eddie Howe, 47, was hospitalized earlier this month and missed key league matches against Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa during his recovery.

The club expressed their happiness with Howe’s return, stating, “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has resumed his duties at the club’s training centre. We appreciate the warm wishes from supporters during this time.”

In Howe’s absence, assistant manager Jason Tindall stepped in, guiding the team to impressive victories against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, although they faced a challenging loss to Aston Villa.

Currently sitting in fifth place and fresh off a League Cup win, Newcastle are gearing up to face a struggling Ipswich side on Saturday.

The battle for the Premier League title sees Liverpool in a strong position, while Arsenal are favoured for second place.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been diagnosed with a groin injury that will unfortunately sideline him for the remainder of the season.

The club shared that the French international sustained the injury during Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga on Wednesday.

A statement from the club revealed that Camavinga suffered a complete rupture of the left adductor tendon after undergoing medical assessments.

This diagnosis means he is expected to miss Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against rivals Barcelona, alongside the last five league matches of the season as the team endeavours to close the gap on the Catalan leaders.

Reports suggest that there is a possibility Camavinga could also miss the Club World Cup in the United States this summer, with recovery estimates of around three months.