More Defections Will Happen In PDP – PDP Chieftain, Mark

A former National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jacob Mark, has said more defections would hit his party and other political parties ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Mark said the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, along with his structure, was not a surprise to him because politicians in Nigeria do not belong to parties based on ideology.

In an interview with Arise News on Thursday, the former Commissioner for Justice in Kaduna State stated that only ideology-based politics can reduce the rate of defection of politicians across parties.

“Defections are okay as far as the Nigerian kind of politics is concerned. We are not operating based on any ideology as far as I’m concerned. All the political parties are the same. They represent no defined ideology that anybody can stick to. And that is why you wake up in the morning, one man is moving to this party. The next day another man is moving to the other party.

“And generally on these issues of defection, it is a constitutional right for people to shift based on what interests they wish to protect. Not necessarily because the APC as a government is performing. Not necessarily because the electorate are happy,” he said.

Mark added that personal interests of politicians and the need to win 2027 election would still cause further defections across parties.

“I agree that we are yet to see the end of defections.There will be a lot of defections. Some from the APC to other parties, some from PDP to APC, some from Labour Party and so on. Now the dynamics of 2027 will cause all these movements. It is largely due to personal negotiations and safety for some of the exposed political characters we have.

“Defection does not necessarily mean that there is political mileage to be gained because somebody moved. Some think that by being in the APC they can get appointments. Some because they have negotiated some things that are not known to the general public,” he added.