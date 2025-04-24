Mikel Arteta Laments After Arsenal’s 2-2 Draw With Crystal Palace

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is disappointed over his team’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, April 23.

Arsenal were expected to maintain their winning streak after knocking out Real Madrid from the Champions League quarter-final but their visit to Selhurst Park proved more difficult than expected.

The Gunners initially took control of the game when Jakub Kiwior found the back of the net with a well-placed header from a free-kick in the first half, giving them a promising start.

However, the tide shifted when Eberechi Eze equalized for Palace with a stunning strike from outside the penalty area.

Just before the half-time whistle, Leandro Trossard brought the hosts back into the lead with a deft finish, allowing Arsenal to head into the break with a 2-1 advantage.

Yet, the second half proved to be a different story. Jean-Philippe Mateta capitalized on a defensive lapse from Arsenal’s backline, pouncing on a mistake to slot home an equalizer, ensuring that both teams would leave the pitch with a share of the spoils.

In an interview with BBC Sport after the match, Arteta reflected on the performance, stating, “We dropped our standards today, and full credit to Crystal Palace for taking advantage of that. We struggled to find consistency throughout the game, regularly giving the ball away in unnecessarily simple situations, and we were slow to react in our play. Overall, I am truly disappointed.”

When questioned about the possibility that his players might have been distracted by the upcoming Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, Arteta insisted, “We have discussed the importance of maintaining our focus and avoiding any distractions.

“While it’s nice to have a longer gap to prepare for PSG, we did not deliver the level of performance necessary to win this game.”

Arteta acknowledged the need for his squad to regroup, stating, “We need this time to recharge, and we are looking forward to getting our players back to full fitness.”

With the 2-2 draw, first-placed Liverpool are just a point away from winning the Premier League. This means that if the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 27, the Arne Slot’s side will be crowned EPL champions.