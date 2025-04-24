Manchester United Set To Offload Four Players For Two New Signings

Premier League giants, Manchester United have reportedly identified four players they want to offload during the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Manchester United made this move to generate the necessary funds for a £92.5 million double deal for Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

Manager Ruben Amorim is keen on enhancing the team’s roster at Old Trafford. His focus is on acquiring a new striker, forward, and goalkeeper to improve competition within the squad, particularly in light of the performance of Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana.

According to reports from talkSPORT, Manchester United are looking to offload players such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony, all currently on loan. Additionally, there are indications that Alejandro Garnacho may also be included in their plans for this summer.

Cunha and Delap are anticipated to hold a combined value approaching £100 million, making them significant targets for the club.

Looking ahead, Manchester United have faced some challenges in the current Premier League season, currently sitting in 14th place. Securing success in the Europa League may be crucial for the team to salvage their season.

In other news, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has expressed his support for Arsenal’s quest for the UEFA Champions League title this season.

He believes that manager Mikel Arteta deserves a major trophy to validate his five years at the helm.

Arsenal are making strides in the Champions League, having reached the semi-final stage and set to face Paris Saint-Germain next week after eliminating the reigning champions, Real Madrid.

“I would be delighted to see Arsenal win it,” Neville stated on the Stick to Football podcast. “It would be a significant achievement for Arteta, who truly needs that big trophy for his efforts.”

Note that Arsenal have yet to claim the Champions League title, coming closest in 2006 when they were narrowly defeated by Barcelona in the final.