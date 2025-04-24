Make Sacrifices To Ensure Peace, Secure Nigeria – Gen. Oluyede Tells Troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has charged Nigerian Army troops to make necessary sacrifices to maintain peace and security in the nation.

Naija News reports that General Oluyede gave the charge on Wednesday while addressing troops of 22 Armoured Brigade, Nigerian Army Institute of Science Education and Technology and those of the Nigerian Army College of Education, Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to a statement from Army’s spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, Oluyede assured the troops of his commitment to improve their welfare by giving adequate attention to Barracks infrastructure, improvement of schools for their children, medical services for their families and provision of necessary kits and platforms to enable them perform their jobs satisfactorily.

Lieutenant General Oluyede noted that troops’ Ration Cash Allowance was recently enhanced to spur them to make more sacrifices in keeping the nation peaceful and united.

The Chief of Army Staff stated that without a peaceful environment, no form of development can take place. He therefore enjoined the troops to strive to eliminate all threats to peace and security of the nation.

He further urged the troops to go all out to ensure that criminals do not have any foothold in Kwara State and beyond.

While reminding the troops that Nigerians are looking up to them to keep the nation safe secured and united, he assured them of his unflinching support to ensure that they succeed in all their assigned tasks.

Earlier, the Commander 22 Armour Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, the Commandant Nigerian Army Institute of Science Education and Technology, Brigadier General Damian Dieke as well as the Provost, Nigerian Army College of Education, Brigadier General Chidi Echebiwe, in their separate briefings, highlighted the activities and challenges of their respective formations and institutions.