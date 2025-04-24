Lukman Reacts To Oborevwori, Okowa’s Defection To APC

A former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has expressed that the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and the 2023 vice-presidential running mate to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to the APC was anticipated.

Despite this, he assured that the coalition of political parties would not be losing sleep over their defection or that of other PDP governors.

Naija News reports that Lukman, while addressing the media in Abuja on Thursday, acknowledged that while the defection was expected, the coalition was well aware of the political dynamics within the PDP.

He noted that some PDP governors had already been collaborating with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, suggesting that their departure would not significantly affect the coalition’s prospects.

“You also know the situation in PDP. The party is clearly a shadow of its own self. Although we acknowledge there are people, there are leaders in PDP who are optimistic they can rescue the party,” Lukman said.

He added that the coalition had anticipated defections from certain PDP governors. “But if you remember, when the governors issued a statement against the coalition, what was our response? Our response was that many of them are working for Asiwaju (President Tinubu),” he stated.

Lukman further commented on the reactions following the defections, pointing out that there were mixed feelings.

“Shortly after that, you saw the statement from Akwa Ibom, and of course, the Delta governor. It’s not only him; if you check the comments, there are many more that are being expected. On two sides — on the side of people who genuinely worry for the country, expressing fear about a one-party state, and on the side of the government and APC, they are jubilating,” Lukman remarked.

Despite the defections, Lukman maintained that the coalition, which brought President Tinubu into power, remained focused on addressing the country’s issues.

He reassured that the coalition’s main objective was to correct the mistakes of the previous Buhari administration and to create a government accountable to Nigerians.

“If we are talking of correcting the mistakes of Buhari, correcting the mistakes of Asiwaju, we don’t want to produce a government that will be seen as a sectional government,” Lukman said, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and accountability.

“We want to produce a government that Nigerians will be proud of, and everybody will see that there are new leaders who are truly accountable to Nigerians. We don’t want to produce another set of emperors,” he added.