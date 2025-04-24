Liverpool One Point Away From Clinching 20th Premier League Title

Arsenal once again prolonged Liverpool’s wait before securing their 20th English Premier League title following their match on Wednesday night.

Naija News understands that Arsenal’s attention has already shifted to the upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday, April 29.

Liverpool stands on the verge of clinching the Premier League title following Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday, April 23.

Arne Slot’s team was eagerly anticipating an Arsenal loss that would have guaranteed Liverpool’s record-equaling 20th English title yesterday.

Although their hopes for an immediate celebration were dashed, Liverpool appears poised to lift the trophy for the first time since 2020, thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s late equalizer for Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Currently, Liverpool holds a 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal, who have only four matches remaining and a goal difference of +34 compared to the leaders’ +44.

The Reds, with five matches left, will secure their 20th title, matching their fierce rivals Manchester United, if they avoid defeat against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

While the champagne remains on hold for Slot’s team, it is merely a matter of time before Liverpool completes their relentless pursuit of the title, following Arsenal’s third draw in their last four league matches.

Jakub Kiwior initially gave the Gunners the lead, but Eberechi Eze equalized for Palace.

Leandro Trossard restored Arsenal’s lead before halftime, only for Mateta to come off the bench and score a brilliant equalizer with seven minutes remaining.

Arsenal had previously delayed Liverpool’s celebrations by defeating Ipswich 4-0 on Sunday, as a loss for the Gunners and a win for the Reds over Leicester would have concluded the title race.

Arsenal Eyes Champions League Glory

Arsenal will be making their first appearance in the Champions League semi-finals since 2009 when they host the French team for the first leg.

Arteta had emphasized that he would not rest his key players against Palace in order to prepare them for the match against PSG.

However, he chose to keep Bukayo Saka on the bench after the England winger sustained a limp due to a foul from Ipswich’s Leif Davis last weekend, while Mikel Merino and Ben White were also unavailable due to fitness issues.

With Palace preparing for an FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa on Saturday, Oliver Glasner opted to start without key forwards Mateta and Ismaila Sarr. Arsenal appeared poised to capitalize on Palace’s distraction with Wembley when they took the lead just three minutes into the match.

This marked another achievement for Arsenal’s set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, as they scored from a meticulously executed dead-ball routine for the 16th time this season, leading the Premier League.

Martin Odegaard delivered a free-kick into the Palace box, where Kiwior was left completely unmarked to head the ball past Dean Henderson from 12 yards.

The Poland defender’s first league goal since February 2024 was nearly followed by an immediate equalizer from Palace, but David Raya managed to save Daniel Munoz’s volley from a tight angle.

Despite their effectiveness in attacking set-pieces, Arsenal was caught off guard when Palace equalized in the 27th minute.

Adam Wharton found the unmarked Eze at the edge of the penalty area, and the England midfielder’s quick volley struck the post after eluding an unaware Raya.

Trossard restored Arsenal’s lead in the 42nd minute, skillfully receiving a pass from Jurrien Timber, maneuvering past two Crystal Palace defenders, and delivering a deflected shot into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Arteta took a gamble by introducing Saka for the final half hour, yet it was Palace who pressed forward, with Justin Devenny’s header being tipped over the bar by Raya.

Henderson executed a remarkable save to deny Saka’s volley, allowing Palace to capitalize on the opportunity and equalize in the 83rd minute.

William Saliba’s careless loss of possession enabled Mateta to score with a brilliant chip over the out-of-position Raya from 30 yards, bringing Liverpool closer to the title.