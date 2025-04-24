NiMeT Workers Call Off Strike After FG Intervention

Workers of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have called off their strike action after the Federal Government intervened in the dispute.

Naija News reports that the workers had downed tools in protest of poor working conditions, causing widespread disruption to flight schedules across the country.

The workers were concerned about the non-implementation of the new national minimum wage, the omission of staff from past allowances, and the neglect of key training programmes, among other matters.

The strike, which began at midnight on Tuesday, had a significant impact on the aviation sector, with some airlines, including XEJET, Aero Contractors, and Ibom Air, continuing operations as scheduled. However, Air Peace was forced to suspend its services due to the strike’s effects.

The industrial action, which nearly paralysed air travel in Nigeria, was the result of the workers’ repeated warnings to NiMet’s management.

The unions had expressed dissatisfaction with the agency’s failure to fulfil commitments made to address various issues related to employee welfare.

Following a meeting with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in Abuja, the strike was officially called off.

The meeting was attended by the Director General, NiMET, Officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the National Union of Transport Employees, and other key stakeholders.

Others were the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, and the National Union of Air Transport Employees, among others.