Keyamo, NiMet Workers In Closed-door Meeting Over Strike Action

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is presently engaged in discussions with the striking employees of the Nigeria Meteorology Agency (NiMet) in Abuja to address the situation.

Naija News reports that the strike, which commenced at midnight on Tuesday, has nearly paralysed the industry, following repeated warnings from the unions to NiMet’s management regarding their failure to meet commitments aimed at addressing various issues related to employee welfare.

As a result of the strike’s effects, some airlines, including XEJET, Aero Contractors, and Ibom Air, continued their operations as planned on Wednesday, while Air Peace’s services were halted due to the strike.

In a statement shared on its 𝕏 account, Air Peace announced the suspension of its operations until the strike is resolved.

The statement, which was signed by the Head of Corporate Communications of the airline, Ejike Ndiulo, read, “Due to the ongoing NiMet strike and the unavailability of CNH (hazardous weather) reports required for safe landings, Air Peace has suspended all flight operations nationwide until the strike is over.

“Your safety is our top priority. We appreciate your understanding and will share updates as the situation unfolds.”

On Thursday, disruptions became more evident as passengers whose flights had been delayed were seen waiting at various terminals of the Lagos airport for their aircraft to arrive.

In a tweet on his X handle, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Michael Achimugu, announced around 1:30 pm on Thursday that the minister was meeting the staff members.

He said, “The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is presently meeting with the striking unions, DG NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo and other stakeholders to resolve the issues.”