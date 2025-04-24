Again, Rivers Sole Administrator Shuns Reps Interactive Session

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has failed to attend a scheduled appearance before the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State oversight.

The committee had invited Ibas to discuss the state’s current political situation and governance under the declared state of emergency.

The committee, chaired by House Leader Professor Julius Ihonvbere, was established by the House leadership following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025. The President’s action led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the state legislature. Ibas was appointed as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs during this period.

However, during his scheduled appearance on Thursday at 3:00 pm, Ibas did not attend the meeting. The lawmakers, who went into a closed-door session, emerged looking disappointed without addressing journalists.

When asked about Ibas’s failure to honor the meeting, Ihonvbere simply replied, “no comment.”

Naija News reveals that the House of Reps Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight had previously postponed its interactive session with the Rivers State Sole Administrator.

The interactive session was earlier slated for Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM.

But the last postponement followed a formal request from Ibas to shift the meeting to a later date.