Jamie Vardy Confirms Exit From Leicester City After 13-year Spell

Leicester City’s captain, Jamie Vardy, has announced that he will part ways with the club at the end of the current season.

Following the confirmation of his exit from the relegation-bound club, the Foxes lauded Jamie Vardy as “our greatest ever player”.

The 38-year-old English striker, who rose from the lower leagues after joining Leicester in 2012 from Fleetwood Town, has etched his name into the club’s legacy as their all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with an impressive tally of 143 goals.

In total, he has netted 198 goals across 498 appearances in all competitions, showcasing his remarkable consistency and skill over more than a decade.

Vardy played a pivotal role in Leicester’s fairy-tale 2015-2016 Premier League campaign, scoring 24 goals and helping the club win their first-ever top-flight title.

Additionally, he was instrumental in the club’s victorious FA Cup run in 2021, contributing to a memorable 1-0 triumph against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

In a video shared by Leicester on their official Instagram page, Vardy opened up about his exit from the club, saying: “To the fans of Leicester, I’m gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually.

“I’ve spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, experiencing much success alongside some downs, but the majority of moments have been incredible highs. It’s finally time to call it a day, which I’m devastated about, but I think the timing is right. Leicester will always hold a massive place in my heart.”

Leicester City Chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, expressed his admiration for Vardy, stating: “Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection.”

Note that Jamie Vardy is now the last remaining member of the Leicester City squad that won the Premier League title for the club in 2016 and is still playing at the King Power Stadium.

He chose to stay with the Foxes even after their relegation in 2023, demonstrating his loyalty and commitment. His leadership helped guide the team back to the Premier League with an immediate promotion in 2024.

This season, Vardy has managed to score seven goals in 30 league appearances. However, he has expressed frustration over the team’s performance, describing the season as “miserable” and a “total embarrassment,” especially after the Foxes were relegated again earlier this month.