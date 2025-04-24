It Is A Shame, They No Longer Believe In The People’s Mandate – CUPP Condemns, Oborevwori, Okowa, Others Defection

The National Secretary Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Peter Ameh has described the wave of defections from the opposition parties to the APC as disgraceful.

Recall that the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the APC.

Speaking to Punch, Ameh voiced confidence that the coalition would oust President Tinubu and all the defectors in the 2027 elections.

He lamented that it was quite a shame that people no longer believe that the people’s mandate should be protected.

He said, “It is a shame, the day is the mandate manipulators’ day, and oppressors’ day, and undemocratic day. We can call it all sorts of names, but it is a shame. People no longer believe that the people’s mandate should be protected at all costs.

“They are now using the people’s will for negotiation—to hide from the EFCC, negotiation for a second-term ticket. And that’s why we keep telling you—that’s why this coalition is going on.

“And that’s what’s going to happen in 2027. The like minds will come together. There will be strong alliance and coalitions to drive this focus. But also, there will be a consensus among the Nigerian people. And I see that cconsensu sweeping away, APC, President Tinubu and these defectors.”