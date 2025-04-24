If Found Culpable I Will Apply The Big Stick – Wike Threatens Action Against Julius Berger Over Breached Contract

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has summoned top officials of the FCT Administration as well as construction giant Julius Berger over revelations that a section of the International Conference Centre rehabilitation project was subcontracted without his approval.

Showing his disapproval over the development, the Minister stated that the entire project was awarded solely to Julius Berger and should not have been fragmented.

Wike, who visited the ICC and the N16 road project in Gishiri on Wednesday, expressed dissatisfaction after learning that the furniture installation for the conference hall had been handed over to another contractor by the Abuja Investments Company Limited.

He said, “I was surprised to hear that there is a different contractor for that, which is unacceptable to us.

“The job was given to Julius Berger entirely. I cannot have different qualities. We cannot say that the floor up is furnished by Julius Berger and the down is furnished by another company. It is not acceptable to me.”

He disclosed that he had summoned the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, the Group Managing Director of AICL, and representatives of Julius Berger to explain who authorized the subcontract and on what grounds.

Wike also questioned who would bear the financial responsibility for the unauthorized furnishing contract, noting that he personally approved the project’s budget.

“I have invited Julius Berger, I have invited the Executive Secretary of the FCDA and the MD of the Abuja Investments Company Limited to know who did that, and if anybody is found culpable, of course, I must have to apply the big stick.

“Nobody should be a sacred cow. Nobody can do something that you know is not in terms with what we have agreed.

“I am not doubting the quality of work there. What I have said is that the quality of work generally is very fine. How they removed the furnishing of the conference hall from Julius Berger is what I do not know. And so, that is why I summoned the acting ES, FCDA, and the GMD of Abuja Investments Company Limited and Julius Berger, to come and tell us who did that, and also on whose approval, because I approve and I know the amount of money.

“So when they say Abuja Investments is the one, who is going to pay for it? I am not going to accept that, and of course, you know, if anything shady went on, you will hear that I have applied the big stick. Nobody will be a sacred cow,” he said.

Despite his concern, the minister commended the quality of work done so far and expressed optimism that contractors would meet the set deadlines, citing security reports indicating that many have been working round the clock.