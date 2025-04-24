I Am Finding The Best Solution For My People – Kawu Sumaila Says He Does Not Regret Leaving NNPP

Senator AbdulRahman Kawu Sumaila has stated that he defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to his desire to secure greater opportunities for progress and solutions for his constituency.

According to him, it would be impossible to get these opportunities if he remains within the framework of the NNPP.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Hausa, he clarified that while he had left the ruling party in Kano, this decision would not impact his relationship with the state government.

He emphasized that his focus would remain on advancing the development of his constituency, an objective he feels would be more achievable outside of the NNPP.

Sumaila elaborated that the decision to part ways with the party was influenced by a number of factors, with the most significant being his responsibility to improve conditions for his people.

“One of the reasons for leaving was related to the area we come from—how we can provide something truly beneficial for our people. Politics is about negotiations, discussions, and seeking the best outcomes for the community,” he stated.

The senator also addressed the role of the NNPP in the past elections, affirming that the party had made valuable contributions.

“NNPP played a significant role in the elections, and I too contributed in my own capacity,” Sumaila noted.

Despite his political shift, Kawu Sumaila reassured his supporters that his departure would not disrupt ongoing development projects in Kano.

He expressed confidence that his decision would lead to improved economic opportunities for his constituents, stressing that he held no regrets over leaving the NNPP.

“I have no regrets about leaving NNPP. Everyone is focused on finding the best solutions for their people, and that is what matters most,” he concluded.