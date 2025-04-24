Gov Oborevwori’s Defection Is A Tsunami – Ochei

Former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, has described the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a tsunami.

Naija News reports that Ochei said Governor Oborevwori, along with his structure, took the right step by leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement on Wednesday, on his verified Facebook handle, the APC Chieftain stated that Governor Oborevwori’s defection would align Delta State to the centre.

“I extend my warmest congratulations and a hearty welcome to you, Your Excellency Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on your historic and decisive move to align with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This monumental shift is not just a political realignment; it is what I proudly call a great tsunami—a wave of transformation that signals a new dawn for Delta State.

“This singular act of courage and foresight represents more than a change of party—it is a strategic alignment with the government at the centre. It is a masterstroke that places Delta State firmly on the path of accelerated development, enhanced federal collaboration, and expanded access to the dividends of democracy,” he said.

Ochei added that the Governor, through his defection, demonstrated commitment to the state’s development over partisan interest.

He assured the Governor of his support for his administration’s programmes and policies.

He continued, “As a former Speaker of our great state and a stakeholder in the progress of Delta, I am deeply encouraged by this momentous step. It demonstrates your commitment to rising above partisanship in favour of what truly matters—the prosperity of our people, the unity of our state, and the future of our children.

“This is a victory for every Deltan, both indigene and resident. The synergy that now exists between Delta State and the Federal Government is a gateway to increased infrastructural development, job creation, empowerment of our youth, and a stronger voice for our people in national discourse.

“Your entry into the APC will ensure that our state benefits tremendously from the renewed hope agenda of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has continued to sustain the transformation of our economy into a resilient and more productive one for the betterment of all Nigerians.

“As you step into this new chapter with the APC, be assured of my unwavering support and that of many other progressives who believe in building bridges rather than walls. Together, we shall work to consolidate this momentum and build a Delta State that is not only united but strategically positioned to benefit immensely from its new alignment with the Federal Government.

“Once again, congratulations on this brave and brilliant decision. Welcome to the APC—the party of progress, purpose, and people.”