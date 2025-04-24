Full List Of PDP Sitting Governors Who Defected To APC

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday, officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection is seen as a major shift in the political landscape of Delta, a state that has been a stronghold for the PDP since 1999.

Oborevwori’s decision to join the APC marks a continuation of a growing trend of sitting governors who have switched allegiance from the PDP to the APC, while still in office.

Over the years, several governors have made the political transition, citing various reasons ranging from dissatisfaction with their former party’s leadership to seeking closer alignment with the federal government.

Here Are Seven Sitting Governors Who Have Defected From PDP To APC

Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State)

Oborevwori’s move to the APC shocked many political observers. As a sitting governor of a core PDP state, his decision represents a significant blow to the party in Delta State. His defection underscores the changing political dynamics in the state.

Dave Umahi (Ebonyi State)

In November 2020, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State defected to the APC during his second term. He cited the marginalization of the Southeast region by the PDP and praised the APC for its focus on infrastructure development under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ben Ayade (Cross River State)

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State made his defection to APC in May 2021. He stated that his move was driven by a desire to align with the federal government in order to bring more development projects to the state, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and industry.

Bello Matawalle (Zamfara State)

In June 2021, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State left the PDP for APC. His decision followed months of political turbulence in Zamfara, and the defection was seen as a strategic move to secure his political future and maintain stability in the state.

Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State)

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State initially defected to the APC ahead of the 2015 general elections. However, he returned to the PDP in 2018. Despite this, Tambuwal has been linked to a potential return to the APC, showing the fluidity of his political positioning while still in office.

Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto State)

Aliyu Wamakko, former Governor of Sokoto State, defected to the APC in 2014 during his tenure. Wamakko was one of the early political figures whose defection helped shape the APC’s eventual victory in the 2015 general elections, marking him as a key player in the party’s growth.

Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara State)

Abdulfatah Ahmed, who served as the Governor of Kwara State from 2011 to 2019, defected to the APC in 2014. This move came alongside Bukola Saraki during the “political tsunami” in Kwara. Although Ahmed returned to the PDP later, his 2014 defection was pivotal in shifting the political tides in the state.