Fulani Herdsmen Hold Peace Summit

Fulani leaders under the Miyetti Allah Dangol Fulako have organized a peace summit in Miri District, Bauchi State, ahead of the rainy season, aiming to promote harmony and prevent conflicts with farmers.

The summit’s goal was to proactively address potential sources of disputes between herders and farmers in the area.

The event included a special prayer session for peace and unity, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding between the two groups.

Fulani leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful coexistence, urging their members to uphold the values of respect and cooperation.

Speaking at the event, the district head of Miri, Abubakar Usman, commended the Fulani leaders for their proactive initiative. He appealed to farmers to respect designated cattle routes and avoid planting crops in these areas, a practice he warned could lead to conflicts.

Abubakar Usman also instructed village heads and hamlet heads within his domain to remain neutral when handling conflicts between herders and farmers, stressing the importance of fairness and impartiality in resolving disputes to ensure lasting peace in the community.

Some of the participants interviewed expressed optimism that such dialogues would significantly reduce tension during the farming season.