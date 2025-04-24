Fubara’s Aide Accuses Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Of Inciting Crisis Over Appointment To Wike’s Loyalist

The Special Assistant on Electronic Media to the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Jerry Omatsogunwa, has accused the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), of inciting crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that Omatsogunwa, in an interview with Daily Post on Thursday, alleged that Ibas is appointing loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as sole administrators across the state’s 23 local government areas.

He said only one state out of 36 cannot be under emergency rule, stressing that Ibas also confirmed that Rivers State is very peaceful.

Omatsogunwa further stated that prolonging the state of emergency was unnecessary, as there has been agitation among residents calling for Fubara’s reinstatement.

He said, “If you live in the state, you would know that even the sole administrator that came in confirmed that Rivers State is very peaceful and there is no crisis here.

“If the man that they have brought here in his maiden broadcast said that there is no crisis here, it means in the first place he is not even supposed to be here.

“So, I don’t see anything prolonging the state of emergency. And you’ve been seeing agitations in the streets of Port Harcourt, where people are calling for the replacement of democratic apparatus in Rivers State.”

Commenting on reports of a meeting between Governor Fubara and President Bola Tinubu over the weekend in London, Omatsogunwa neither confirmed nor denied the meeting, stating that if such a meeting took place, it would be a positive step towards finding a way forward for the state.