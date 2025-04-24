Fubara Speaks On Dumping PDP For APC

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, has dismissed purported plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that there have been unconfirmed online reports suggesting that Fubara, alongside his Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori, and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, are planning to defect to the APC.

The report also suggested that the move was part of a broader strategic political alignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amid the report, Governor Oborevwori defected on Wednesday alongside his deputy, his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, his commissioners, and major Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in his state to the APC.

However, speaking on behalf of his principal, the Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Fubara, Jerry Omatsogunwa, in an interview with DAILY POST, on Thursday, April 24, 2025, reaffirmed that the Governor remains a member of the PDP.

Omatsogunwa expressed doubt that the governor was aware of the rumoured defection, adding he had not spoken about dumping the PDP.

He said, “I doubt if the governor is even aware of the rumoured defection right now that he wants to defect. I doubt if the governor is aware.

“As it stands now, we are still members of the PDP, and nothing has changed as far as we are concerned right now. That is the stance of things right now.

“For now, as we are talking, the governor has not talked about defection. He is still a bona fide member of the PDP.

“And I can tell you for free that the governor, our Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is the Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum. And that’s how things stand right now. Today is 24 April, 2025, and this is 9:46 am; as it stands right now, the governor is still a bona fide member of the PDP. I don’t know anything about defection.”