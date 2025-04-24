FCT Police Reveal Sexual Assault Case Involving Ebunoluwa Fatoyinbo Not Connected To Tinubu’s Family

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has addressed widespread rumours surrounding a sexual assault case involving Ebunoluwa Fatoyinbo, clarifying that there is no familial connection between Fatoyinbo and President Bola Tinubu’s family.

Naija News reports that the clarification follows social media reports that claimed Fatoyinbo is the sister of Seyi Tinubu, the president’s son.

The FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, issued a statement on Wednesday to clear up the confusion.

She confirmed that a sexual assault case involving Fatoyinbo had indeed been reported to the police, but emphasised that no connection had been established between her and the Tinubu family.

The case pertains to allegations that Oscar Ilochi assaulted Fatoyinbo while she was exercising alone in a gym basement. The police are reviewing the gym’s CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The FCT Police Command is aware of a circulating publication on social media alleging that the Command has commenced an investigation into a case of sexual assault involving Miss Ebunoluwa, purportedly referred to as the sister of Mr. Seyi Tinubu, son of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” Adeh’s statement read.

Adeh confirmed that Fatoyinbo filed a formal complaint against one Oscar Ilochi, a resident of the Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.

She stated that the police had launched a full investigation into the matter following the complaint. The police are also reviewing the CCTV footage from the gym to assist with their inquiry into the incident.

In light of the misinformation spreading on social media, Adeh urged the public, including media outlets and social media users, to be cautious and verify information before publication.

She called on the public to rely on official police channels for accurate and up-to-date details regarding the investigation.